Jurgen Klopp Discusses Liverpool's Chances Of Signing Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks that a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe would be 'difficult'.

Rumours that Jurgen Klopp's side would add Mbappe to their team next summer started last month with fans thinking their new sponsorship deal with Nike would help them sign the Frenchman.

Some Liverpool fans also campaigned on Twitter and managed to get #Mbappe2020 trending.

But Klopp discussed the rumours in his press conference yesterday and said he thinks no club in world football could afford the 20-year-old right now.

Per Daily Mail, the 52-year-old stated:

"(Buying) this calibre of player is difficult. I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don't see any club, that is how it is. We are involved in the clubs that cannot do it - it is as easy as that.

"OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him - what a player he is! It is about the money, of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance."

The Liverpool boss went on to add that he thinks the European Champions are in a great position in terms of signing new players.

"The club is in a very good position. Image-wise, it maybe (always) was but now I think it is easier to live the life of a Liverpool supporter and that means automatically being in a situation to sign the players you want to sign."

Klopp has transformed Liverpool since his arrival in 2015 and they have reached consecutive Champions League Finals.

They're also unbeaten in the Premier League and lead City by six points, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp thinks that the last few years of success have made it easier to convince top players to come to the red side of Merseyside.

"I have no idea which kind of player wants to go to Man City - but good players obviously did it in the last couple of years. There is no doubt about that. But there are reasons - good reasons - why players want to join us. That is clear."

Liverpool didn't make any first team signings in last summer's transfer window.

Adrian joined on a free to back up Alisson Becker while youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott also signed.

If Liverpool were to add Mbappe to their ranks, it would make for a terrifying addition to the Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane front line.