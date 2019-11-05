Arsene Wenger Responds To Question Asking If He's Interested In Bayern Munich Job

Arsene Wenger has said that the chance of managing Bayern Munich would interest him after a long period away from coaching.

Wenger has taken an extended break from football following his legendary 22 year run at Arsenal coming to an end in 2018.

Bayern are looking for a new coach following Niko Kovac's departure after a 5-1 hammering from Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

When asked by beIN SPORTS about being interested in the job, the Frenchman said "Of course."

He also joked that he was there to discuss the evening's Champions League games and he was under pressure immediately.

"Coaching is what was my whole life until now. Everybody who has coached will tell you the same. You miss the intensity but some things you miss a lot, some things you don't miss. I enjoy the things I don't miss too much.

"But on the other hand, football games, winning football games, preparing the team for the game, and getting satisfaction and shared emotions. That is something that you miss.

"So of course, yes. I was responsible from 33 years of age and I coached until 69 without interuption. And at a top level.

"It's 36 years without stopping. Even if I miss it, to get out of that pressure for a year was not too bad for me. People who know me well say I'm more relaxed - and it's true."

Wenger's time at Arsenal came to an end following successive years of no Champions League football.

But his legacy still remains intact at the Emirates Stadium and will go down as one of the game's greatest ever coaches.

The 70-year-old led Arsenal to the Premier League title in an unbeaten 03/04 season which birthed 'The Invincibles' moniker which is yet to be repeated.

He also won an additional two Premier Leagues as well as seven FA Cups.

He has been linked with a variety of jobs over the last few years including the hot-seat at Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Bayern have shown an interest in the former Gunners boss as well as a variety of other names.

Some of those include Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as well as one of Wenger's greatest rivals, Jose Mourinho.

They currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga and are four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

