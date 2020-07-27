Dean Smith Had A Brilliant Answer About Jack Grealish's Future

SPORTbible
              Ryan Sidle in Football

              Published 

              Dean Smith only had one thing on his mind when it came to Jack Grealish's future on Sunday, and that was getting drunk with Aston Villa's saviour.

              The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the club he's been at his whole career but on Sunday his priority was keeping them in the Premier League.

              Grealish's goal against West Ham ensured a draw, after Andriy Yarmolenko equalised a minute after the Villa goal, but after the match thoughts turned back to his potential move. Asked 'what happens now?' Smith had the perfect response.

              "He goes out and gets drunk with me. That's what happens now. Then tomorrow I go and speak to the owners," the Villa manager said.

              "He is contracted for around three or four years. We have billionaire owners and if people want him he's going to cost an awful lot of money."

              Grealish has come in for criticism since the return to football in June and Villa were in risk of going down on the final day of the season.

              However the 24-year-old has been the most important player for the team this season and has scored eight goals and assisted six others to help keep them up.

              Watford's loss to Arsenal meant that the point on Sunday, against a Hammers' side who'd already guaranteed their safety, was enough to keep them in the top tier for another season.

              Grealish nearly didn't get to even return to the Premier League with Villa. Last season, with the club in financial trouble, Spurs wanted to sign the midfielder.

              Daniel Levy waited too long to make his bid, hoping to get a cut price deal, and the club were taken over leading to them no longer needing the money for the player's sale.

              The 24-year-old then helped them win the Championship play-offs last season before helping their survival. He has been linked with Manchester United but it remains to be seen if he'll leave.

              Grealish mobbed by his teammates at full time. Image: PA Images
              Grealish mobbed by his teammates at full time. Image: PA Images

              Where do you think Grealish will be playing next season? Let us know in the comments.

              Featured Image Credit: BT Sport/PA Images

              Ryan Sidle

